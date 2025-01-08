Ford proposes ‘renewed strategic alliance’ with U.S. amid Trump threats

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has outlined his proposed plan dubbed “Fortress Am-Can,” calling it a “renewed strategic alliance between Canada and America.”

Ford made the announcement Wednesday and said the plan is aimed at achieving American-Canadian energy security and power economic growth for both countries, and “is a beacon of stability, security and long-term prosperity.”

The announcement comes amid hefty tariff threats made against Canada by incoming U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.

“With a new administration set to take office in the White House, our government has an ambitious plan to build up Fortress Am-Can to usher in a new American and Canadian century defined by unprecedented growth, job creation and prosperity. We can only do so by working together and respecting each other,” Ford said.

“Fortress Am-Can should be powered by Am-Can energy of every type that’s produced, consumed and creates jobs in every region of both countries,” Ford continued. “With our fleet of nuclear power plants and the first small modular nuclear reactors in the G7, Ontario is uniquely positioned to power the future of Fortress Am-Can.”

As part of building Fortress Am-Can, the government said it’s recommending several additional measures, including establishing a cross-border working group with American and Canadian lawmakers alongside industry experts to align regulations and best practices amid threats and eliminate red tape.

It also recommends encouraging more exports of Canadian energy and electricity to the U.S., including Ontario’s clean nuclear energy, to power growth on both sides of the border, and reinforcing new and existing electricity transmission in interties and natural gas and oil pipelines between Canada and the U.S., among other measures.

The government said the plan will leverage Ontario’s “unique advantages” to help the U.S. bring jobs back home “as it decouples from China.”

“This diverse supply mix, including nuclear, hydroelectricity, energy storage, hydrogen and renewables, natural gas, and other fuels can power good jobs, economic prosperity and protect national security interests shared between Ontario, Canada and the United States,” the government said.

