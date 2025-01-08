Menu

Video link
Headline link
Education

Strike averted as Ontario college faculty union, employers enter binding arbitration

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2025 6:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Strike deadline approaches for Ontario college teachers'
Strike deadline approaches for Ontario college teachers
RELATED: Strike deadline approaches for Ontario college teachers.
The bargaining agent for Ontario’s 24 public colleges and the union representing faculty have agreed to enter into binding arbitration, avoiding a strike.

The College Employer Council and the Ontario Public Services Employees Union met this week in Toronto for mediation following months of bargaining.

The union, which represents more than 15,000 faculty members across the province, had said some form of labour action could have begun on Thursday after it gave five days’ notice last week.

It said Tuesday that “significant benefit gains” were agreed upon with the employers but that the sides otherwise remained at an impasse, with the outstanding items to be resolved by the arbitrator.

Trending Now

Key issues include work conditions, job security and quality of education.

The College Employer Council says classes will continue as scheduled this week.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

