Winnipeg Jets lose Colin Miller for at least 2 weeks after being hit in throat

The injuries are starting to pile up on the Winnipeg Jets blueline.

Defenceman Colin Miller is the latest to be sidelined after being diagnosed with a fractured larynx. He suffered the injury in the final minute of the first period in their loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Miller was hit in the throat by a shot and will be out for a minimum of two weeks. It was a bit of a scary situation but Jets head coach Scott Arniel said he’s doing well now, 72 hours after being struck by the puck.

“A dangerous situation,” said Arniel after Tuesday’s morning skate. “But doing a lot better. He’s around, he’s here. Just that it’s more now that he can’t get hit again, obviously.

“He’s actually on a bike. He’s around the guys. Talks a little quieter but at the end of the day, he’s upbeat. Just the biggest thing is it’s precaution now, just making sure that he can’t go out and something happen, run into him, somebody runs into him or something happens again. It has to heal.”

The Jets were already without injured defencemen Dylan Samberg and Haydn Fleury. Samberg has removed the non-contact jersey in practice after breaking his foot over six weeks ago and it seems his return is imminent.