Economy

Alberta government announces new effort to expand oil and gas pipeline capacity with Enbridge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2025 4:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta signs agreement with Enbridge to expand pipeline capacity'
Alberta signs agreement with Enbridge to expand pipeline capacity
WATCH ABOVE (From Jan. 6, 2025): The Alberta government has announced it is forming a working group with Calgary-based Enbridge to explore the expansion of pipeline capacity to the United States. Adam MacVicar reports.
The Alberta government is partnering with Calgary-based pipeline company Enbridge Inc. to increase the province’s oil and gas pipeline capacity.

The agreement is to begin with a new formal working group between Enbridge and the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission, a Crown corporation.

Premier Danielle Smith says they will focus on streamlining regulations and permitting approvals, and expanding opportunities along Enbridge’s existing 29,000-kilometre network.

It’s all part of her United Conservative government’s push to double oil production and increase exports to the United States.

Smith says rather than investing taxpayer dollars directly into pipeline projects, the province will look to guarantee capacity by leveraging oil and gas that is paid in-kind to the government instead of financial royalties.

She says the province has a responsibility to ensure its oil and natural gas has market access, and noted Alberta exports more than 4.3 million barrels per day of crude oil to the U.S.

Click to play video: 'Danielle Smith warns against Trump’s tariffs on Canadian oil'
Danielle Smith warns against Trump’s tariffs on Canadian oil

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

