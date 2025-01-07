Suspect arrested after carjacking with machete: Winnipeg cops

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg woman is facing numerous charges in connection with an armed carjacking on Monday, police say.

Officers were called to the scene on Elgin Avenue, where they met the victim, 37, who told them her car had been stolen that morning by a person armed with a machete.

The victim and suspect knew each other before the incident, police said.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers spotted the stolen vehicle on Winnipeg Avenue, and although the vehicle sped off, police tracked it down with the help of the Air-1 helicopter and arrested the suspect.

A 20-year-old woman is now in custody facing charges of public mischief, possession of a weapon, possessing property obtained by crime and two counts of failing to comply with release conditions.