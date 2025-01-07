Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested after carjacking with machete: Winnipeg cops

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 7, 2025 1:53 pm
1 min read
RELATED: Carjackings continue to be an issue in Winnipeg this year with 59 already being reported in the first four months of 2022 – Jul 11, 2022
A Winnipeg woman is facing numerous charges in connection with an armed carjacking on Monday, police say.

Officers were called to the scene on Elgin Avenue, where they met the victim, 37, who told them her car had been stolen that morning by a person armed with a machete.

The victim and suspect knew each other before the incident, police said.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers spotted the stolen vehicle on Winnipeg Avenue, and although the vehicle sped off, police tracked it down with the help of the Air-1 helicopter and arrested the suspect.

A 20-year-old woman is now in custody facing charges of public mischief, possession of a weapon, possessing property obtained by crime and two counts of failing to comply with release conditions.

