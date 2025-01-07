Menu

B.C. Premier David Eby holds press conference 1 day after Trudeau’s resignation

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 7, 2025 12:26 pm
Following the news Justin Trudeau will be stepping down as Liberal leader, Global's Chief Correspondent, David Akin, breaks down what happens next and the potential timeline for a federal election.
.C. Premier David Eby is holding a press conference on Tuesday morning, one day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party.

The press conference will be live-streamed above and on BC1.

Eby is expected to address a wide range of topics in addition to Trudeau.

This story will be updated following the press conference.

