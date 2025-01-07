B.C. Premier David Eby holds press conference 1 day after Trudeau’s resignation

.C. Premier David Eby is holding a press conference on Tuesday morning, one day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party.
The press conference will be live-streamed above and on BC1.
Eby is expected to address a wide range of topics in addition to Trudeau.
This story will be updated following the press conference.
