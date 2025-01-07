Winnipeggers urged to be cautious with block heaters after garage fire

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters are urging Winnipeggers to use caution when plugging in their vehicles’ block heaters after an apparent accidental fire at a home on Montvale Street Monday night.

Fire crews called to the scene found smoke and flames coming from an attached garage, and while they were able to extinguish the blaze a short time later, the garage and vehicles inside were damaged.

Everyone in the house got out safely before firefighters arrived, and one person was assessed at the scene by paramedics but didn’t need any further medical help.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said drivers should refrain from plugging vehicles in inside a garage — attached or detached — as a fire that starts in a garage can quickly spread to other buildings and put residents in danger.

You’re also encouraged to check your block heater and your extension cords for any damage before plugging your vehicle in outdoors — and if you’ve accidentally driven away with the cord still plugged in, to replace the cord entirely and have a mechanic check your heater for any potential damage.

Extension cords should also not be covered or run through walls, floors, rugs, etc., to prevent fire hazards, and you should avoid letting your cord run through water or snow on the ground outside.

The garage fire wasn’t the only activity keeping firefighters busy overnight.

Crews worked in below-freezing temperatures to put out the flames at a vacant church on Euclid Avenue, which is now being considered a complete loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it wasn’t firefighters’ first time at the scene — the church had previously been damaged by a fire in June 2024, and was impacted in both 2021 and 2023 when neighbouring buildings caught fire.