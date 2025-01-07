Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Guelph-based trio one of 81 teams featured on ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted January 7, 2025 12:01 pm
2 min read
Guelph-based trio one of 81 teams featured on ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ - image View image in full screen
Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Bullpen is a Guelph-based team featured on the first season of Pop Culture Jeopardy!.

The game is an iteration of the popular game show and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

Team member Tom Minard, who studied at the University of Guelph, said he forced himself to brush up on his knowledge of pop culture.

“We all did plenty of studying in advance. We had specific assigned areas that we were all relatively weak in that each one of us were deemed the new expert in and had to study up and learn all sorts of new stuff,” Minard said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Minard lived in Guelph, Ont., up until 2023 and has since relocated to Waterloo. Fellow team members Eric Sipkens and George Hutchinson both reside in the Royal City.

The popular game show features 81 teams from Canada and the United States competing in a tournament-style format. Minard said they are three individual teams on stage as opposed to three individual players. Comedian Colin Jost is the host of the show, as well.

Story continues below advertisement

Sipkens and Minard both said they had a positive experience competing on stage in California.

Although it was a really fun experience for Sipkens, he said it had its challenges.

“It’s just kind of a stressful experience being on the stage and knowing that the cameras are on you, and you’re out there trying to win,” Sipkens said.

Minard said all three teams try to answer one question at the same time, which he admitted was intimidating.

He said being a contestant on the show is a lot harder than looks.

“Once you have all the very bright lights on you and however many cameras facing you, and you get that timer ticking down, it’s definitely harder than just lying on the couch,” he said.

The final episode of the knockout round will feature the Bullpen and will stream on Prime Video on Jan 29.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices