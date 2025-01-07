U.S.-Canada alliance stronger because of Trudeau, Biden says

Send this page to someone via email

The U.S.-Canada alliance is stronger because of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement a day after Trudeau announced he will be resigning.

“Over the last decade, Prime Minister Trudeau has led with commitment, optimism, and strategic vision. The U.S.-Canada alliance is stronger because of him. The American and Canadian people are safer because of him. And the world is better off because of him,” Biden said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Biden said he was “proud” to call Trudeau his friend and would be “forever grateful for his partnership and leadership.”

“The last time I visited Ottawa, I said that the United States chooses to link our future with Canada because we know that we’ll find no better ally, no closer partner, and no steadier friend. The same can be said of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,” Biden said.

The outgoing U.S. president listed a range of issues that he and Trudeau worked on together, “from the COVID-19 pandemic, to climate change, to the scourge of fentanyl.”

“We have made generational investments to strengthen our supply chains and rebuild our economies from the bottom up and middle out—establishing North America as the most economically competitive region in the world,” he said, adding that the two leaders “stood together” to support Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

Biden’s statement comes after incoming U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Monday responded to news of Trudeau’s resignation plans by claiming that many Canadians want to become a U.S. state.

“The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned,” he continued, adding that if Canada “merged” with the U.S., “there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them.”

On Monday, Trudeau announced that he will be stepping down as prime minister and Liberal Party leader. However, he said he will stay on until a replacement is chosen, while also asking the Governor General to prorogue Parliament until March 24.

“Despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralyzed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority Parliament in Canadian history,” Trudeau said, speaking in front of his residence in Ottawa on Monday.

“That’s why this morning I advised the Governor General that we need a new session of Parliament. She has granted this request and the House will now be prorogued until March 24.”

Trudeau also added that over the holidays, he had a chance to reflect on his own political future and decided to step aside to make way for a new leader.

“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide competitive process,” Trudeau said.