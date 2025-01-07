Another round of heavy snowfall inbound for parts of Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of southwestern Ontario are getting a cold blanket of the fluffy white stuff as strong snow squalls come off Lake Huron.

Environment Canada has issued snow squall watches for areas including London, Parkhill, most of Middlesex County, north to Goderich and south to Watford and eastern Lambton County.

“The snow squall watch will likely be upgraded to a warning this afternoon, highlighting the increased threat of a snow squall activity tonight and tomorrow,” says Peter Kimbell, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

The squalls are expected to last through to Wednesday evening, with snowfall amounts from 15 to 25 centimetres in some areas.

The national weather agency warns that higher snowfall amounts are possible.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” the weather agency warns.

This comes just days after a chunk of cottage country, including Bracebridge, Owen Sound and Kawartha Lakes, also saw major snow squalls. The warning also covered Barrie, Orillia and the Peterborough to Bellville areas which saw anywhere from 25 cm to 60 cm fall over the weekend.

Kimbell says areas like Markdale, Ont., south east of Owen Sound, saw between 60 to 70 cm fall.

Weather advisories were also issued for the Parry Sound area and parts of southwestern Ontario including Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph and Stratford to Grand Bend, which saw between five and 10 cm of snow.

“This is kind of par for the course for January. Especially whenever we get a flow of cold, unstable air over the Great Lakes, we get this kind of weather so it’s not uncommon at all,” Kimbell says.

—with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues