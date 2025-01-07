Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Another round of heavy snowfall inbound for parts of Ontario

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 7, 2025 10:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Safest ways to navigate winter driving conditions'
Safest ways to navigate winter driving conditions
WATCH: Safest ways to navigate winter driving conditions – Dec 17, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Parts of southwestern Ontario are getting a cold blanket of the fluffy white stuff as strong snow squalls come off Lake Huron.

Environment Canada has issued snow squall watches for areas including London, Parkhill, most of Middlesex County, north to Goderich and south to Watford and eastern Lambton County.

“The snow squall watch will likely be upgraded to a warning this afternoon, highlighting the increased threat of a snow squall activity tonight and tomorrow,” says Peter Kimbell, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

The squalls are expected to last through to Wednesday evening, with snowfall amounts from 15 to 25 centimetres in some areas.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The national weather agency warns that higher snowfall amounts are possible.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” the weather agency warns.

Story continues below advertisement

This comes just days after a chunk of cottage country, including Bracebridge, Owen Sound and Kawartha Lakes, also saw major snow squalls. The warning also covered Barrie, Orillia and the Peterborough to Bellville areas which saw anywhere from 25 cm to 60 cm fall over the weekend.

Trending Now

Kimbell says areas like Markdale, Ont., south east of Owen Sound, saw between 60 to 70 cm fall.

Weather advisories were also issued for the Parry Sound area and parts of southwestern Ontario including Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph and Stratford to Grand Bend, which saw between five and 10 cm of snow.

“This is kind of par for the course for January. Especially whenever we get a flow of cold, unstable air over the Great Lakes, we get this kind of weather so it’s not uncommon at all,” Kimbell says.

—with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices