Justin Trudeau resignation: Many in his home riding of Papineau happy with news

Send this page to someone via email

After months of turmoil within his party, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he was stepping down as leader of the Liberal party on Monday morning.

“This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election,” Trudeau said during the announcement.

Trudeau’s meteoric rise to power began in the riding of Papineau in 2008, when the former schoolteacher was elected MP of the district.

Five years later, he was leading the Liberal party, which was in shambles following a 2011 election and saw them fall behind the NDP in seat numbers in the House of Commons.

Then in 2015, he followed in his father’s footsteps as he became the second-youngest prime minister in Canadian history.

Story continues below advertisement

13:14 2015 Federal Election: Prime Minister-designate Justin Trudeau holds rally in Ottawa

While many people who live in the Montreal riding of Papineau have fond memories of the prime minister, they also believe he made the right decision to step aside.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Giovanni Bonadonna’s barber shop has been a fixture in Papineau riding for decades and the Italian immigrant is proud to say he’s met the prime minister several times.

“Very nice guy. Gentleman number one,” he told Global News. “He was around a lot in the neighbourhood, meeting people and everything. He was very nice.”

Trudeau was first elected to the riding in 2008. It’s considered one of the most diverse and immigrant-rich ridings in the country.

Bonadonna explained that the polls were an indicator that it was time for his MP to step down.

Story continues below advertisement

“I feel bad for him, but that’s a good decision,” he said.

A local coffee shop owner said Trudeau left immigrants like him struggling.

“Everybody, all the people around, all the talking about the immigration. He brought a lot of people over here and they stopped the good ones,” he said.

Faisal Amin, who owns a produce store in the area, told the Canadian Press that he is a big fan of Trudeau on a personal level but thinks it is time for him to go.

Amin said Canadians are economically stressed and it will be best for the country to bring in someone with new ideas.

At a local dog park, Isabelle Chicoine said she had voted for Trudeau in the past, but says he has lost the public’s confidence.

–with files from The Canadian Press