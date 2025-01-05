Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bus crash near Quebec-U.S. border leaves over a dozen injured

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2025 12:21 pm
1 min read
Over a dozen people were injured after a bus swerved and crashed onto its side near the Canada — U.S. border in Quebec’s Eastern Townships region Saturday night. View image in full screen
Over a dozen people were injured after a bus swerved and crashed onto its side near the Canada — U.S. border in Quebec’s Eastern Townships region Saturday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Over a dozen people were injured after a bus swerved and crashed onto its side near the Canada-U.S. border in Quebec’s Eastern Townships region Saturday night.

Quebec provincial police says the bus was travelling on Route 133 when the driver lost control at around 8:30 p.m. in Saint-Armand, Que., about 62 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police spokesperson Frédéric Deshaies says most of the 40 passengers walked away with minor injuries but about fifteen people were hospitalized.

Trending Now

Two of those taken to the hospital suffered more serious injuries, but their lives are not in danger.

Police say poor weather and road conditions may have caused the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices