Saskatchewan charities welcome donation deadline extension

Saskatchewan charities are hoping the federal government’s decision to extend the deadline for 2024 charity donations will encourage last-minute donors to step up.

In December, the federal government announced it intends to extend the deadline for making donations eligible for tax support in the 2024 year to Feb. 28.

The government says the extension will mitigate the impacts of the Canada Post strike to ensure donors’ contributions are received in time.

As Global’s Nicole Healey explains in the video above, a few Saskatchewan charities have already noticed an uptick in donations this month.