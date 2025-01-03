Saskatchewan charities welcome donation deadline extension

Saskatchewan charities are hoping the federal government’s decision to extend the deadline for 2024 charity donations will encourage last-minute donors to step up.
In December, the federal government announced it intends to extend the deadline for making donations eligible for tax support in the 2024 year to Feb. 28.
Get weekly money news
Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
The government says the extension will mitigate the impacts of the Canada Post strike to ensure donors’ contributions are received in time.
Trending Now
As Global’s Nicole Healey explains in the video above, a few Saskatchewan charities have already noticed an uptick in donations this month.
Comments