Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Saskatchewan charities welcome donation deadline extension

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted January 3, 2025 5:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Charities welcome donation deadline extension'
Charities welcome donation deadline extension
WATCH: Saskatchewan charities are hoping the federal government's decision to extend the deadline for 2024 charity donations will encourage last minute donors to step up. As Global's Nicole Healey explains, a few Saskatchewan charities have already noticed an uptick in donations this month.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatchewan charities are hoping the federal government’s decision to extend the deadline for 2024 charity donations will encourage last-minute donors to step up.

In December, the federal government announced it intends to extend the deadline for making donations eligible for tax support in the 2024 year to Feb. 28.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The government says the extension will mitigate the impacts of the Canada Post strike to ensure donors’ contributions are received in time.

Trending Now

As Global’s Nicole Healey explains in the video above, a few Saskatchewan charities have already noticed an uptick in donations this month.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices