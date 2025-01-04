N.B. man charged with 2nd-degree murder in wife’s Christmas Eve death appears in court

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old man who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife appeared agitated during his first court appearance in Saint John, N.B., on Friday.

Diego Alejandro Osorio Angarita is accused of killing his wife Nicsy Arboleda Rodriguez on Christmas Eve.

The couple, who are new Canadians from Colombia, worked at Casa Latina, a local restaurant.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The business’ owner, Rodrigo Rea, says the couple had been employed by him for about seven months.

“Hardworking people, kind, nice, never saw any issue with them. We of course never foreseen this situation. We’re devastated because didn’t see it coming,” he said.

Emergency crews were called to Lancaster Avenue just after 4 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2024. Once on scene, officers located a 30-year-old woman unconscious on the side of the road

Story continues below advertisement

“Emergency first aid was rendered at the scene, and she was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead,” said Saint John Police Staff Sgt. Matthew Weir.

Angarita is schedule to appear in court again on Jan. 24.

For more on this story, watch the video above.