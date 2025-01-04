Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

N.B. man charged with 2nd-degree murder in wife’s Christmas Eve death appears in court

By Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla Global News
Posted January 4, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man arrested for death of Saint John woman makes court appearance'
Man arrested for death of Saint John woman makes court appearance
The man arrested in connection with the death of a Saint John woman on Christmas Eve made his first appearance in court. As Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla reports, the accused is the victim’s husband and they were new Canadians who worked at the same restaurant.
A 26-year-old man who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife appeared agitated during his first court appearance in Saint John, N.B., on Friday.

Diego Alejandro Osorio Angarita is accused of killing his wife Nicsy Arboleda Rodriguez on Christmas Eve.

The couple, who are new Canadians from Colombia, worked at Casa Latina, a local restaurant.

The business’ owner, Rodrigo Rea, says the couple had been employed by him for about seven months.

“Hardworking people, kind, nice, never saw any issue with them. We of course never foreseen this situation. We’re devastated because didn’t see it coming,” he said.

Emergency crews were called to Lancaster Avenue just after 4 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2024. Once on scene, officers located a 30-year-old woman unconscious on the side of the road

“Emergency first aid was rendered at the scene, and she was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead,” said Saint John Police Staff Sgt. Matthew Weir.

Angarita is schedule to appear in court again on Jan. 24.

