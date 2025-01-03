Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi to seek Edmonton-Strathcona riding nomination

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi says he’s seeking the party’s nomination to run as a candidate in Edmonton.
The Edmonton-Strathcona seat became vacant after former NDP leader and premier Rachel Notley resigned her seat effective Dec. 30.
Before taking the helm of the Opposition NDP, Nenshi served as mayor of Calgary for more than a decade.
He says he’s still a proud Calgarian but already splits his time between his home city and the provincial capital and is looking forward to learning more about Edmonton.
Nenshi has been criticized by Premier Danielle Smith and many of her United Conservative Party cabinet ministers for not seeking a seat in the legislature since becoming NDP leader last summer.
Smith has until the end of June to call a byelection.
