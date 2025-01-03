Guelph General Hospital announces first baby of 2025

Guelph General Hospital is celebrating the arrival of its first baby of 2025.
In a press release on Thursday, Guelph General Hospital said first-time parents Holly and Jay MacCallum welcomed a baby girl just before 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
Emilia weighed seven pounds five ounces.
The hospital said it works closely with a team of family practice obstetricians, in addition to Guelph Midwives and Family Midwifery Care of Guelph.
Last year, Guelph General said it delivered more than 1,600 babies
The hospital congratulates all parents welcoming their new year’s babies.
