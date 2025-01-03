Menu

Canada

Guelph General Hospital announces first baby of 2025

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted January 3, 2025 9:47 am
1 min read
Proud parents Holly and Jay MacCallum of Guelph, Ont., with their first baby, a daughter named Emilia. View image in full screen
Proud parents Holly and Jay MacCallum of Guelph, Ont., with their first baby, a daughter named Emilia. Submitted/Guelph General Hospital
Guelph General Hospital is celebrating the arrival of its first baby of 2025.

In a press release on Thursday, Guelph General Hospital said first-time parents Holly and Jay MacCallum welcomed a baby girl just before 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Emilia weighed seven pounds five ounces.

The hospital said it works closely with a team of family practice obstetricians, in addition to Guelph Midwives and Family Midwifery Care of Guelph.

Last year, Guelph General said it delivered more than 1,600 babies

The hospital congratulates all parents welcoming their new year’s babies.

