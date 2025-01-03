Calgary police investigate fatal crash on Crowchild Trail

The Calgary police traffic reconstruction team is investigating an early morning crash that left one person dead.
Officers were called to northbound Crowchild Trail and 23rd Avenue Northwest around 2:10 a.m. Friday.
“The vehicle went off the road and into the pillar on the pedestrian overpass from McMahon Stadium to the CTrain station,” traffic Sgt. Sean Sherman said.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and officers are working to find out what factors played a role in the crash.
The northbound lanes of Crowchild Trail were closed for a number of hours but reopened just before 7 a.m.
