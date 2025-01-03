Calgary police investigate fatal crash on Crowchild Trail

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Calgary police traffic reconstruction team is investigating an early morning crash that left one person dead.

Officers were called to northbound Crowchild Trail and 23rd Avenue Northwest around 2:10 a.m. Friday.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The vehicle went off the road and into the pillar on the pedestrian overpass from McMahon Stadium to the CTrain station,” traffic Sgt. Sean Sherman said.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and officers are working to find out what factors played a role in the crash.

The northbound lanes of Crowchild Trail were closed for a number of hours but reopened just before 7 a.m.