U.S. News

Shooting outside New York City nightclub leaves 10 wounded

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 2, 2025 7:59 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Shooting outside New York City nightclub leaves 10 wounded'
Shooting outside New York City nightclub leaves 10 wounded
WATCH: Shooting outside New York City nightclub leaves 10 wounded
Ten people were wounded in a shooting outside a New York City nightclub while they were waiting to get into a private event, police said.

About 15 people were standing outside Amazura nightclub at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in Jamaica, Queens, when four men on foot approached the group of 16 to 20 year olds. Three or four men opened fire on the group, New York Police Department Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera said during an early Thursday news conference.

About 30 shots were fired before the gunmen fled on foot. They were then seen getting into a sedan with out-of-state plates.

There is “zero tolerance for these senseless shootings,” Rivera said.

Six females and four males were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

A massive police presence and several ambulances could be seen outside Amazura in footage posted on social media.

The motive was not immediately known but Rivera said: “This is not terrorism.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

