Meet Amira, Alberta’s first baby born in 2025

A new year in Alberta means a New Year’s baby announcement!

The first baby of 2025 born at an Alberta hospital is a little girl named Amira.

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange shared the happy news Wednesday afternoon on social media.

Baby Amira was born at 12:02:22 a.m. at the South Health Campus in Calgary, weighing in at a wee four pounds, 14.3 ounces.

“We wish all of the New Year’s babies and families health, happiness, and plenty of sleep,” LaGrange tweeted.

Edmonton’s News Years baby has yet to be announced. This story will be updated if that news is shared.