Money

Canadians are hoping to spend less in 2025

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted January 1, 2025 3:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadians are hoping to spend less in 2025'
Canadians are hoping to spend less in 2025
No-spend 2025 is making waves online, as affordability is top of mind for Canadians heading into the new year. Global's Nicole Healey spoke to a financial expert who says you might notice a big change in savings if you cut out the little things.
No-spend 2025 is making waves online as affordability is top of mind for Canadians heading into the new year.

For the month of January, Canadians are trying to only spend money on essentials, such as monthly bills and food.

They’re leaving out fast food, coffee runs and all those impulse buys you might want but not necessarily need.

In the video above, Global’s Nicole Healey spoke to a financial expert who says you might notice a big change in savings if you cut out the little things.

