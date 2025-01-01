Canadians are hoping to spend less in 2025

No-spend 2025 is making waves online as affordability is top of mind for Canadians heading into the new year.
For the month of January, Canadians are trying to only spend money on essentials, such as monthly bills and food.
Get weekly money news
Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
They’re leaving out fast food, coffee runs and all those impulse buys you might want but not necessarily need.
Trending Now
In the video above, Global’s Nicole Healey spoke to a financial expert who says you might notice a big change in savings if you cut out the little things.
Comments