Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Consumer

2025 brings new taxes in Alberta, electricity ‘rate of last resort’

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2025 2:52 pm
1 min read
Alberta electric vehicle group says proposed tax misses the mark
Instead of incentivizing electric vehicles like the rest of the world, Alberta is set to start tax them in 2025. As Erik Bay explains, the exact date of when the new fee will come into effect is still up in the air, and it comes as EV drivers say the fee needs to be reevaluated.
Alberta’s electricity “rate of last resort” starts on Wednesday, replacing the province’s previous default rate for consumers who don’t have a contract.

The rate is set at about 12 cents per kilowatt hour until 2027. It’s meant to shield against price spikes, as the previous option fluctuated from month to month.

Retailers must confirm with customers whether they want to sign on to a competitive rate, which can be much lower.

Alberta government rolls ahead with electricity plans: Rate of Last Resort

Albertans also start paying a tax on vaping products to fall in line with existing federal taxes.

The governments say the tax is meant to discourage vaping, especially by young people.

Early in the new year, Alberta plans to impose a $200 registration tax on electric vehicles.

The move is meant to recoup what electric vehicle drivers don’t pay in fuel taxes.

An exact start date for that tax has yet to be announced.

Alberta’s new electric vehicle tax called an ‘ideological move’
© 2025 The Canadian Press

