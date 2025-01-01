New Quebec recycling system takes effect, shifts more responsibility to producers

Quebec’s recycling system is getting an overhaul to reduce waste and take the burden off municipalities.
A single organization called Éco Entreprises Québec is to now manage recycling across the province on behalf of companies that produce packaging and paper.
Quebecers will be able to put most kinds of containers, packaging and printed material in the recycling, including bags and plastic wrap that weren’t previously recycled.
The goal is to increase the volume in recycling bins to create new markets for materials that aren’t currently recyclable.
This recycling system, known as extended producer responsibility, encourages producers to boost recycling rates since they have to pay for the management of their products.
Some products are still not recyclable, including aerosol cans, Styrofoam packaging and biodegradable plastics.
