Environment

New Quebec recycling system takes effect, shifts more responsibility to producers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2025 1:43 pm
1 min read
The do’s and don’ts of Christmas recycling
The gifts have been opened – but what should you do with what’s left of the gift wrap and packaging? Lex van der Raadt with Green Calgary joins Global News Morning Calgary with what you should – and shouldn’t – throw in the recycling bin.
Quebec’s recycling system is getting an overhaul to reduce waste and take the burden off municipalities.

A single organization called Éco Entreprises Québec is to now manage recycling across the province on behalf of companies that produce packaging and paper.

Quebecers will be able to put most kinds of containers, packaging and printed material in the recycling, including bags and plastic wrap that weren’t previously recycled.

The goal is to increase the volume in recycling bins to create new markets for materials that aren’t currently recyclable.

This recycling system, known as extended producer responsibility, encourages producers to boost recycling rates since they have to pay for the management of their products.

Some products are still not recyclable, including aerosol cans, Styrofoam packaging and biodegradable plastics.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

