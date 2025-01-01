‘Fed up’: Montreal tenants say they’ve been without heat for weeks in winter

Send this page to someone via email

Tenants of an apartment building in Montreal’s Lachine borough say they’ve been without heat for more than a month in the winter.

Despite multiple problems in the building and appeals to address the issue, they claim they haven’t heard from the property owner. Now, they’re hoping that the borough will be able to intervene.

Tenant Vera Nikolajew says she’s at her wit’s end. She has been relying on a space heater and the oven for heat.

“We’re tired and fed up of taking showers with sink water, boiled with a rag,” Nikolajew said in an interview Tuesday.

Lachine Borough Mayor Maja Vodanovic says the building owner has been fined for multiple problems in the past, without getting a response. She says that solving the current issues is complex because the city cannot enter a private building, so now they’re exploring other options.

Global News tried to reach the landlord but there was no response.

Watch the video above for the full story.