Video link
Headline link
Canada

Late president Jimmy Carter’s impact in Edmonton still significant 7 years later

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted December 30, 2024 8:36 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'President Jimmy Carter’s Edmonton impact'
President Jimmy Carter’s Edmonton impact
Around the world, people are mourning the death of former American president Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100. Seven years ago, Carter visited Edmonton as part of his work with Habitat for Humanity. And as Jasmine King reports, it's through that work he's still making a difference.
Around the world, people are mourning the death of former United States president Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 100.

Seven years ago, the 39th president visited Edmonton, as part of his work with Habitat for Humanity (HFH).

In the Edmonton HFH office, a hammer hanging on the wall isn’t just an ordinary tool.

“(It’s) our hammer of hope, which president and Mrs. Carter signed as a dedication,” said Ann-Marie Reddy, president and CEO of HFH Edmonton.

“Their voice and their actual work had an impact, and we get to see it every day and live it every day. That’s pretty amazing.”

"Their voice and their actual work had an impact, and we get to see it every day and live it every day. That's pretty amazing."

The hammer and a hard hat near the wall were used when president Carter and his wife Rosalynn visited Edmonton in 2017.

Following Carter’s death, the tools the pair used and the homes they built are now a reminder of their significant post-Oval Office legacy.

The wall dedicated to President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn at Edmonton’s Habitat for Humanity Office. View image in full screen
The wall dedicated to President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn at Edmonton’s Habitat for Humanity Office. Global News

“The impact was massive, the excitement of just having thousands of people showing up in a week to participate and work alongside president and Mrs. Carter,” said Reddy.

“He took that work to heart. Put his heart and soul into every hammer he swung and tape he measured, you name it. It was just a sense, it was a motivation for people to get involved.”

Click to play video: 'Interview with Jimmy Carter about massive Habitat for Humanity project in Edmonton'
Interview with Jimmy Carter about massive Habitat for Humanity project in Edmonton

In 2017, the Carters travelled across Canada alongside HFH for the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, building 150 homes to mark Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Of that, 75 were built in Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan.

“We heard that Edmonton had a habitat organization like Winnipeg does that’s extraordinarily well-organized, hard-working, ambitious and very successful. The need for housing, low-income housing for people in need has not changed, in fact, it may be more people that need housing now than it did at first,” Carter said to Global News in July 2017.

There were around 14,000 volunteers involved in the Edmonton project, including the homeowners, who were required to chip in at least 500 hours of labour.

Joining the Carters on the Edmonton build was country music superstar Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

With the help of those volunteers, the 39th president built “Carter Place” which has 58 townhomes. The project helps hundreds of Edmontonians, including Amanda Alleyne.

“Me and my son, we purchased our home together. So we’re able to say, ‘Hey I bought my son a home.’ My son can say he bought me a home. But they were very helpful, very knowledgeable,” said Alleyne.

Click to play video: 'Former U.S. president in Edmonton for Habitat for Humanity'
Former U.S. president in Edmonton for Habitat for Humanity
Alleyne says she and her neighbours have become family and it would not have been possible without HFH and Carter’s work.

“It was really sad to hear. Just knowing that he was such a humanitarian, that he was a catalyst in us having homes. It was heartfelt,” said Alleyne.

The public can pay tribute to the late president by signing doors at Habitat Restores. HFH will then be hanging those doors up, then everyone can remember the work done by the Carters.

Reddy also hopes it serves as an inspiration to get more people involved in supporting HFH.

“Home isn’t just helping one family, it’s helping multiple families. Every time you drive by a place like Carter Place, you see 58 townhomes, know that hundreds of families are going to benefit,” said Reddy.

“When you think about the long term of creating a stable, vibrant communities, it’s all about individuals having access to affordable home ownership and you can get involved whether it’s donating or donating your time.”

The door the public can sign to pay tribute to the late President Jimmy Carter at Habitat for Humanity ReStores. View image in full screen
The door the public can sign to pay tribute to the late President Jimmy Carter at Habitat for Humanity ReStores. Global News
