Quebec ski hill operators remain optimistic despite rainy and warm weather

Quebec ski hill operators say they’re remaining optimistic despite warm temperatures and heavy rainfall that could dampen the lucrative holiday ski period.
The co-owner of the Mont-Saint-Bruno hill on Montreal’s South Shore says the conditions resemble spring skiing, during which people can dress lightly and leave bulky layers at home.
Stéphanie Grenier says the snow is still in good shape, since cold weather earlier in December allowed her company to blanket the slopes with a large amount of artificial snow.
Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for southern Quebec on Sunday, calling for 25 to 35 millimetres of rain and temperatures well above freezing.
A spokesperson for the ski hill in Bromont, Que., in the Eastern Townships, says the first week of holiday skiing has been a big success compared to last year.
Evelyne Déry says the ski mountain is up and running, although some runs might need to close earlier in the day depending on the weather.
Both Grenier and Déry note that the warm weather shouldn’t last long, with temperatures forecast to plunge to the -10 C range by Saturday.
