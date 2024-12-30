Regina used bookstore says business is always up

Books are a timeless way to learn, to enjoy yourself and have been around for ages.
After a lull following the pandemic, bookstores in Saskatchewan, and across the country, say they are finally seeing a resurgence in the number of customers.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Bookstores selling used books say that while business has been steady, there are issues.
Trending Now
In the video above, Global’s Moosa Imran brings us more on the influx of book buyers.
- How modern diplomacy is — and isn’t — like how it’s shown on ‘The Diplomat’
- ‘Let’s not panic’: Canada picks up the pieces after shocking loss to Latvia at world juniors
- Plane with ‘suspected landing gear issue’ moved after rough Halifax landing
- Norad paying ‘full attention’ to Chinese-Russian air co-operation
Comments