Canada

Regina used bookstore says business is always up

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 30, 2024 11:09 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bookstore business up across Saskatchewan'
Bookstore business up across Saskatchewan
Centennial Books in Regina is a used book store that says business is good, despite the challenges faced by major retailors in recent times.
Books are a timeless way to learn, to enjoy yourself and have been around for ages.

After a lull following the pandemic, bookstores in Saskatchewan, and across the country, say they are finally seeing a resurgence in the number of customers.

Bookstores selling used books say that while business has been steady, there are issues.

In the video above, Global’s Moosa Imran brings us more on the influx of book buyers.

