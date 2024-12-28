Menu

Sports

Canadian defenceman Matthew Schaefer out for rest of world juniors due to injury

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2024 12:02 pm
1 min read
Canada's Matthew Schaefer (25) leaves the ice after colliding with the net during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship preliminary round action against Latvia in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. View image in full screen
Canada's Matthew Schaefer (25) leaves the ice after colliding with the net during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship preliminary round action against Latvia in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canadian defenceman Matthew Schaefer will miss the rest of the world junior hockey championship.

Schaefer was injured early in the first period of Canada’s 3-2 shootout loss to Latvia last night after he crashed into the net.

It appeared that he hurt his left shoulder in the collision with Latvia’s net on a rush.

The 17-year-old had a goal and an assist in Canada’s 4-0 win over Finland on Thursday in the tournament opener for both teams.

Schaefer is projected to be one of the top picks in next summer’s NHL draft along with forwards Porter Martone, James Hagens and Michael Misa.

The Stoney Creek, Ont., native has seven goals and 15 assists in 17 games for the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League this season.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Blades star defender Molendyk heading to second straight World Junior selection camp'
Saskatoon Blades star defender Molendyk heading to second straight World Junior selection camp
© 2024 The Canadian Press

