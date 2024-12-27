Penticton, B.C. man recovering from severe brain injuries after alleged random attack

Send this page to someone via email

A Penticton, B.C., man is back home recovering after he was allegedly attacked outside of a local liquor store three days before Christmas.

Twenty-eight-year-old Vincent Florence says he walked over to the Barley Mill liquor store in Penticton Sunday night after having a few drinks at the pub next door, and that’s all he can remember.

In the middle of the night, Florence’s parent received a terrifying call from a doctor at Kelowna General Hospital, where he was transported for brain surgery.

“It was 2:30 a.m. and it was one of the doctors at the Kelowna hospital stating that we needed to get in our car and get to the hospital right away because our son was seriously injured,” said Florence’s mother, Roxanne Zeiler.

Florence was allegedly attacked unprovoked by strangers outside of the liquor store. The ordeal was caught on surveillance video and store employees later watched that footage, and explained to the family that two people attacked and robbed their son.

“He’s my son and to believe someone would brutally hurt him for no reason and $100 in his wallet,” said Zeiler.

Florence says he’s having difficulties remembering the events of that night, but says he would have avoided conflict if he could have.

“If I was aware of what was going on I would have bought them any liquor they wanted, I would’ve given them the money they needed, that’s the person I am,” said Florence.

Also captured on surveillance video were the heroic actions of one of the Barley Mill liquor store’s employees. The family called the employee an ‘angel’ after doctors told them his actions may have saved Florence’s life.

“He put (Florence) in the resting position, and called 9-1-1 and stayed with him while he was laying on the ground,” said Zeiler.

RCMP has yet to confirm if any arrests were made or release images of the suspects.

Florence’s family launched a GoFundMe campaign to support his expenses as he recovers at home from two brain surgeries.

“I’m pretty thankful for everyone that’s supporting me,” said Florence.