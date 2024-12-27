Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

After cold, snowy Christmas, temperatures to rise across southern Quebec for new year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 27, 2024 3:10 pm
1 min read
A person looks on as a tugboat tries to release the MV Maccoa after it ran aground in the St. Lawrence River in Verchères, Que., View image in full screen
Tempuratures in Quebec expected to rise in the New year's after a cold, snowy Christmas. Graham Hughes/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

After a cold, snowy Christmas, temperatures are set to rise across southern Quebec to bring in the new year.

Environment Canada says a major weather system from the southern United States will bring a period of freezing rain or drizzle starting Saturday evening in the St. Lawrence Valley.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

But as temperatures rise, the Montreal area is forecast to receive rain and snowmelt on Sunday through Monday.

The weather agency says drivers should be careful about icy and slippery highways, roads and walkways over the weekend.

Trending Now

After a Christmas period during which temperatures were as cold as -17 C in the Montreal area, the weather will warm over the next few days to hit 8 C on Monday and 4 C for New Year’s Eve.

A smog warning is in effect today for Montreal Island, with high concentrations of pollutants causing poor air quality.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices