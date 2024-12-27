After cold, snowy Christmas, temperatures to rise across southern Quebec for new year

Send this page to someone via email

After a cold, snowy Christmas, temperatures are set to rise across southern Quebec to bring in the new year.

Environment Canada says a major weather system from the southern United States will bring a period of freezing rain or drizzle starting Saturday evening in the St. Lawrence Valley.

But as temperatures rise, the Montreal area is forecast to receive rain and snowmelt on Sunday through Monday.

The weather agency says drivers should be careful about icy and slippery highways, roads and walkways over the weekend.

After a Christmas period during which temperatures were as cold as -17 C in the Montreal area, the weather will warm over the next few days to hit 8 C on Monday and 4 C for New Year’s Eve.

A smog warning is in effect today for Montreal Island, with high concentrations of pollutants causing poor air quality.