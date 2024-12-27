Suspected stabbing prompts Calgary police investigation at 2 separate scenes

Send this page to someone via email

After a man was taken to hospital with what appeared to be stab wounds, the Calgary Police Service says investigators are looking at two separate scenes they believe are linked to the suspected assault.

At about 6 a.m. on Friday, police said officers were called to the 0 to 100 block of Falsby Place Northeast after someone reported seeing a person they believed was a victim of a stabbing.

“The victim was transported to hospital in stable condition,” a police spokesperson said in an email to Global News.

The spokesperson said shortly after receiving that call, officers were called to the 2000 block of 44th Street Southeast “for reports of a large quantity of blood without a victim present.”

“It is believed both scenes are connected to the same incident, and police will remain on scene as they investigate.”

Police did not say if investigators have identified a suspect. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police.