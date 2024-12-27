Menu

Canada

Conservatives aim for no-confidence motion by end of January

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted December 27, 2024 11:27 am
Conservative MP Jonathan Williamson says he’ll get the ball rolling early in the New Year on a no-confidence vote that could bring down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government in a little more than a month.

Williamson says in a social media post he will put forward his non-confidence motion at a public accounts committee meeting on Jan. 7.

He says the committee can debate it and then kick the motion over to the House of Commons to deal with when it returns on Jan. 27.

That could be voted on as early as Jan. 30, and could bring an immediate election if it passes.

Three non-confidence motions brought by the Tories failed in the fall.

However NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now says he is ready to bring down the government in such a vote, following Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s surprise resignation from cabinet.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

