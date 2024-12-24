Premiers want Ottawa to extend charitable donations deadline

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s premiers are calling on the federal government to extend the deadline for claiming charitable donations on tax returns through to the end of February.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the request in a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, sent in his capacity as chair of the Council of the Federation.

Ford says the premiers are echoing calls from charities to help account for a decline in mail-in donations due to the Canada Post strike, which brought letter mail to a standstill for a month starting in mid-November.

Charities in Calgary struggle as postal strike and rising costs impact donations

The premiers are requesting that the federal government extend the deadline from the end of the year to the end of February 2025, which would allow donors to send their cheques later than usual but still get credited for the 2024 tax year.

The Salvation Army reported over the weekend that holiday donations had fallen by 50 per cent this year, which it attributes to the strike.

Trudeau’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.