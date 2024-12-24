Snow forecast through Christmas Eve for parts of the Maritimes

Parts of the Maritimes that were hit by a weekend snowstorm are in for more of the white stuff this Christmas Eve.
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for central and southern New Brunswick as well as for the western half of Nova Scotia.
The forecast is calling for snowfall of 15 to 25 centimetres in southern New Brunswick over the next 12 hours or less.
Meanwhile, five to 15 centimetres of snow is expected for western Nova Scotia and the Halifax area as well as for central and northern parts of the province.
The snow is likely to mix with rain along the coasts of both provinces including in Digby, Yarmouth and Shelburne counties in Nova Scotia, and in Grand Manan, and Charlotte County in New Brunswick.
Forecasters are warning motorists to be cautious on roads and highways.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2024.
