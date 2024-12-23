Saskatchewan man among thousands still waiting for passports following Canada Post strike

Send this page to someone via email

The Canada Post Strike backlog is affecting more than just late holiday gifts, with thousands of Canadians left waiting for their passports.

Mike Burton, from Saskatoon, has been waiting six weeks for his passport, and his flight leaves on January 2nd. Burton is travelling to Mexico with family.

Service Canada told Burton his passport should be in by the 27th, but he’s worried that might not happen.

“I’m hoping that they either have temporary passports or some type of documentation that they can provide me to be able to still go on the trip,” said Burton.

In a statement, Service Canada says any passports printed since December 16th will be mailed to clients, however noting there may be delays.

Service Canada said it shipped a limited number of held passports between the 12th and 16th to Service Canada offices to ensure timely delivery.

Impacted clients have received a phone call to come pick them up.

Canada Post tells Global News it has processed parcels held during the strike and expects a significant portion to be delivered before Christmas.

It said workers are delivering this weekend to catch up however, Canadians can still expect delays into early January.