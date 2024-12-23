Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan man among thousands still waiting for passports following Canada Post strike

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted December 23, 2024 6:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadians left waiting for passports after Canada Post strike'
Canadians left waiting for passports after Canada Post strike
The Canada Post Strike backlog is affecting more than just late holiday gifts, with thousands of Canadians left waiting for their passports. Global's Nicole Healey reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Canada Post Strike backlog is affecting more than just late holiday gifts, with thousands of Canadians left waiting for their passports.

Mike Burton, from Saskatoon, has been waiting six weeks for his passport, and his flight leaves on January 2nd. Burton is travelling to Mexico with family.

Service Canada told Burton his passport should be in by the 27th, but he’s worried that might not happen.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I’m hoping that they either have temporary passports or some type of documentation that they can provide me to be able to still go on the trip,” said Burton.

In a statement, Service Canada says any passports printed since December 16th will be mailed to clients, however noting there may be delays.

Service Canada said it shipped a limited number of held passports between the 12th and 16th to Service Canada offices to ensure timely delivery.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Impacted clients have received a phone call to come pick them up.

Canada Post tells Global News it has processed parcels held during the strike and expects a significant portion to be delivered before Christmas.

It said workers are delivering this weekend to catch up however, Canadians can still expect delays into early January.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices