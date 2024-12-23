Cody Jerome prepares for ONE Championship debut in Thailand

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge fighter Cody Jerome is set to make his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut on Jan. 11 in Bangkok. With the support of his team and coach, he is ready to make a statement on one of the world’s biggest stages.

Jerome started out playing hockey but slowly made the transition to kickboxing where he has since found his passion. He also has a WBC (World Boxing Council) title belt from July 2020.

As 2025 quickly approaches, Jerome is set to fight Luke (The Chef) Lessi who is currently ranked fifth overall in Featherweight Muay Thai with a 7-2 record. A victory could catapult Jerome into tittle contention.

You can learn more about Jerome by watching the video at the top of this article.