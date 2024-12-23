ANALYSIS: Winnipeg Jets visit Toronto ahead of Christmas break

Send this page to someone via email

There are the Ghosts of Christmas past when it comes to the Jets and Toronto.

Winnipeg has gone three-plus years of losing to the Leafs.

The last time the Jets came out on top in this matchup? Dec. 5th, 2021. A 6-3 Winnipeg win in a bit of a nasty affair at Canada Life Centre.

There is a narrative out there that Mark Scheifele inflicted a curse on the Jets that has now lasted for six straight meetings with Toronto — by way of his, “Hey boys, is there anything better than beating the Leafs?” dressing room speech following that heated battle.

And of course that storyline was revived when “the never bashful Buds” ended Winnipeg’s eight-game season-opening winning streak just under two months ago.

Which brings us to “Christmas Present”.

A win Monday in the self-proclaimed centre of the hockey universe would boost the Jets record in the last 10 games to 7-2-1 .

It would also make for back-to-back victories against a fellow Top 10 opponent following Saturday’s impressive 5-0 shutout of Minnesota.

Not a bad way to enjoy these next three or four days of the NHL’s “Holiday Hiatus” before getting back into the grind later in the week against the suddenly resurgent Ottawa Senators Saturday Night.

And that momentum would be timely, especially with a schedule that will see the Jets enjoy home ice advantage for 10 of the next 11 games after Christmas.

So perhaps “the curse” gets lifted this afternoon for Winnipeg. And Mark Scheifele can tempt “The Ghosts of Christmas Future” — by posing that question once again to his teammates.

About the enjoyment factor of taking down Toronto.