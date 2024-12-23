4 people, including police, taken to hospital after house fire in Etobicoke

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say four people, including three police officers, are in hospital after a fire broke out in a house in Etobicoke Sunday afternoon.

Police and firefighters arrived at Finch Ave West and Highway 427 at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a two-alarm residential fire. They were informed that residents of the home could still be inside.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Fire crews were able to rescue a woman, who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three officers were also taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

A TTC bus was on the scene to provide shelter for displaced residents.

Toronto Fire Services say they’re investigating the cause, origin and circumstances of the fire.