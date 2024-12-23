Menu

Fire

4 people, including police, taken to hospital after house fire in Etobicoke

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2024 6:49 am
1 min read
Crews at the scene following a house fire in Etobicoke on Dec. 22, 2024. View image in full screen
Crews at the scene following a house fire in Etobicoke on Dec. 22, 2024. Global News
Toronto police say four people, including three police officers, are in hospital after a fire broke out in a house in Etobicoke Sunday afternoon.

Police and firefighters arrived at Finch Ave West and Highway 427 at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a two-alarm residential fire. They were informed that residents of the home could still be inside.

Fire crews were able to rescue a woman, who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three officers were also taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

A TTC bus was on the scene to provide shelter for displaced residents.

Toronto Fire Services say they’re investigating the cause, origin and circumstances of the fire.

