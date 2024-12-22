Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon’s Reclaim Maternity Baby Kids faces impending closure, seeks help

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted December 22, 2024 5:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s Reclaim Maternity Baby Kids is facing an impending closure'
Saskatoon’s Reclaim Maternity Baby Kids is facing an impending closure
Saskatoon’s Reclaim Maternity Baby Kids is facing an impending closure
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatoon’s Reclaim Maternity Baby Kids clothing store announced last week it is facing an impending closure and is hoping a not-for-profit will absorb the business.

Owner Janel Edwards said, due to rising costs, they cannot afford to stay open with the current staff.

“Most, especially retail, sees a drop of about 10 to 20 per cent in January and a 10 to 20 per cent drop for us compared to where we are this December would mean complete skeleton crew for like six months,” Edwards said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The store posted a statement on social media: “While we know that this shop is desperately needed by our city and community, the mental health and financial future of our staff and their families is at the top of our priority list.”

Since the announcement, Edwards says several organizations have reached out about ownership, and multiple meetings have been scheduled in the new year.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Reclaim is not just a shop, said regular customer Jolene Prosser, but rather a safe space for parents to go.

“I’m one of hundreds of moms who are really invested in helping in any way we can,” Prosser said.

While the shop offers used and new maternity and baby clothes, it also offers free parent meet-up groups twice a week and has a donation bin for parenting essentials.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices