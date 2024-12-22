Saskatoon’s Reclaim Maternity Baby Kids faces impending closure, seeks help

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s Reclaim Maternity Baby Kids clothing store announced last week it is facing an impending closure and is hoping a not-for-profit will absorb the business.

Owner Janel Edwards said, due to rising costs, they cannot afford to stay open with the current staff.

“Most, especially retail, sees a drop of about 10 to 20 per cent in January and a 10 to 20 per cent drop for us compared to where we are this December would mean complete skeleton crew for like six months,” Edwards said.

The store posted a statement on social media: “While we know that this shop is desperately needed by our city and community, the mental health and financial future of our staff and their families is at the top of our priority list.”

Since the announcement, Edwards says several organizations have reached out about ownership, and multiple meetings have been scheduled in the new year.

Reclaim is not just a shop, said regular customer Jolene Prosser, but rather a safe space for parents to go.

“I’m one of hundreds of moms who are really invested in helping in any way we can,” Prosser said.

While the shop offers used and new maternity and baby clothes, it also offers free parent meet-up groups twice a week and has a donation bin for parenting essentials.