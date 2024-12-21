B.C coast residents again bracing for high winds amid warning

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of parts of the British Columbia coast are again bracing for high winds, with gusts forecasted to reach 110 km/h in some areas.

Environment Canada says a wind warning has been issued in parts of B.C.’s central coast including Bella Bella and Klemtu.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The forecast calls for high winds as a “vigorous frontal system” moves into the region, possibly damaging buildings and causing power outages.

A separate wind warning has also been issued for parts of the Howe Sound area just north of Metro Vancouver, where gusts are expected to reach 100 km/h.

The warning area covers a number of communities on the Sea to Sky Highway linking Vancouver and Whistler, including Squamish, Britannia Beach and Lions Bay.

The latest warnings come just days after winds approaching 140 km/h were recorded on Vancouver Island, while a severe windstorm last weekend led to a mudslide that killed at least one person in the Sea to Sky area.