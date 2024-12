Top-ranking NYPD officer abruptly resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations

Send this page to someone via email

The top uniformed police officer in the New York Police Department has resigned amid allegations he demanded sex from a subordinate in exchange for opportunities to earn extra pay.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch accepted the resignation of Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey Friday night, effective immediately, according to an emailed statement from the department Saturday.

John Chell, the department’s chief of patrol, will take over as interim chief of department and Philip Rivera will assume Chell’s duties as the head of the patrol division, the department said.

The department declined to comment on the allegations against Maddrey other than to say it “takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and will thoroughly investigate this matter.”

A lawyer for his accuser, Lt. Quathisha Epps, said the move was overdue.

“This should have been done a long time ago,” attorney Eric Sanders said by phone Saturday. “This has been years in the making, this kind of behavior. This is not shock for anyone who understands how things work in this department.”

On Saturday, Epps filed a complaint against the city with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, claiming that Maddrey engaged in “quid pro quo sexual harassment” by coercing her to “perform unwanted sexual favors in exchange for overtime opportunities in the workplace.”

Epps, who holds an administrative post in Maddrey’s office, said that when she finally pushed back at Maddrey’s demands, he retaliated by claiming she was abusing overtime, prompting the department to launch a review.

Sanders said his client was then suspended without pay despite putting in her retirement notice earlier this week.

Epps was the department’s top earner in fiscal year 2024, earning more than $400,000, according to local media reports — more than half of it in overtime pay.

“Ms. Epps has endured profound harm at the hands of individuals who exploited their positions of power for personal gain,” Sanders said in a statement. “The retaliation she faced for standing up to this abuse underscores the need for immediate reforms to address systemic failures within the NYPD.”

Spokespersons for the department didn’t immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

But Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain, said at an unrelated event Saturday that the allegations against Maddrey were “extremely concerning and alarming” and that the department was conducting a full review, the New York Post reported.

Maddrey’s attorney, Lambros Lambrou, also didn’t respond to a request for comment on the various allegations. However, in a statement to the New York Post, he dismissed Epps’ claims as “completely meritless.”

“What a convenient time to accuse somebody of misconduct after she’s caught stealing time,” Lambrou told the paper. “She’s obviously drowning and in the deep end of the pool without a lifesaver. She wants to take down as many people as she can.”

Sanders responded that any overtime his client worked was at the request of Maddrey and approved by him and other department officials.

Meanwhile, Maddrey has been the subject of other sexual misconduct allegations, including one from a police captain who says she dealt with repeated unwanted advances.

A former officer has also claimed Maddrey coerced her into a yearslong affair while he was her supervisor, though that case was dismissed by a state judge last month, the New York Post and others reported.

Earlier this year, an administrative trial judge in the department recommended dropping a disciplinary case against Maddrey regarding a November 2021 incident in which he ordered officers to void the arrest of a retired officer who previously worked for him.

Maddrey joined the police force in 1991 at the age of 20 and rose through the ranks to become chief of patrol in 2021, before being promoted to chief of department last December, according to his department biography.

The chief of department is charged with overseeing the department’s “crime-fighting strategies, quality of life initiatives, and operational plans,” according Tisch’s Saturday announcement. The chief of patrol manages the department’s largest bureau, which consists of 15,000 uniformed patrol officers and 3,000 civilians.

“The NYPD works tirelessly to protect New Yorkers, and these roles are critical to keeping our communities safe,” Tisch said in her statement. “The interim Chiefs of Department and Patrol will continue to lead the efforts to reduce crime and disorder and build public trust.”