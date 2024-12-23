Looking back at 2024 with Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi

Send this page to someone via email

In a year-end interview, Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi sits down with Erik Bay to discuss important issues in the city in 2024.

They discussed a wide range of topics, including the residential property tax increase and how the provincial budget in the spring could help lower the rate and progress being made on the province not paying its fair share of property tax in Edmonton.

They also touched on safety in the city, the rate of new home construction and housing affordability, and the municipal election that will happen in the fall of 2025 and Sohi’s intentions.

Watch that interview in the player above.