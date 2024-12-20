B.C. customers find packages discarded like ‘garbage’ when they are marked as delivered

Send this page to someone via email

Some Vancouver Island residents are experiencing a strange turn of events where their packages are being marked as delivered when in reality they are not.

Multiple Facebook groups have now been created to help unite customers with their missing items, which have been found on roads, in bushes and on lawns.

Jaime Knowles had ordered something from Temu about three weeks ago, which contained about 19 gifts.

None of them arrived.

“I received an email stating the parcel had been delivered, I did not recognize the house that the picture was (of), sent to me, it was just a random driveway,” she told Global News.

“I popped into the local Facebook group in Cedar here and just put out a little ‘hey if this is anybody’s house, can you let me know because my kid’s Christmas presents have been delivered there’.”

Story continues below advertisement

Knowles said someone came forward and said that was their house but when they checked their driveway, the packages were not there.

She said she spent about $250 and Temu was quick to provide a full refund.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Knowles said some of the gifts were personal ones, including a memorial item for a pet who recently passed, and now she cannot replace them.

The packages were marked to be delivered by a company called StraightShip.

StraightShip did not respond to Global News’ requests for comment.

1:28 Mountain of mail at Vancouver postal shop reveals backlog from Canada Post strike

“I joke to people who ask me about it that this company is kind of like our Christmas Grinch,” Knowles said.

In a statement, Temu said “We expect all our business partners to adhere to our Third-Party Code of Conduct and the required standards of customer care. We’ll hold them accountable if standards are not met. We have communicated with StraightShip and understand they are taking steps to resolve the situation.”

Story continues below advertisement

In some cases, the packages were delivered to the wrong address and in other cases the packages were just tossed or discarded.

“It does seem very odd,” Knowles said. “And I’m wondering, like, if they’re just overwhelmed this time of year. I’m not, I couldn’t even begin to speculate why.

“But it’s strange. Like people are finding things in ditches, on roofs and over fences and public parks, I’ve heard. So it’s just a bizarre thing to do.”

Knowles said it will be a January Christmas for some items she was able to reorder but her family will focus on being together and enjoying some good food.

“The economy is hard and people work hard for their money and this time of year especially is challenging for a lot of families,” she added.

“And you know, these are parcels that are meant to bring joy to people to just toss them like garbage.”