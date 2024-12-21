Weekend sunshine in Toronto to precede ‘increasingly likely’ white Christmas

Send this page to someone via email

Freezing temperatures are set to grip Toronto over the weekend as the likelihood of a white Christmas in the city increases with the arrival of several dustings of snow.

Saturday and Sunday are set to be sunny in the city, according to Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell, with the temperature dropping into negative double digits before the arrival of more snow.

In Toronto, Saturday is set to see temperatures “stuck” around -8C but, with winds from the north hitting highs of 30 km/h, the air will feel like -20C in the morning and -14C in the afternoon.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The Arctic high will be directly overhead Saturday night and the temperature will drop to about -16 in the city which is colder than at any point last winter,” Farnell said.

Elsewhere in Ontario, temperatures are also set to be low.

Story continues below advertisement

Most of central and eastern Ontario will remain below -10C, according to Farnell, and could feel as low as -28C because of wind chill.

“Lake effect snow will impact parts of southwest Ontario through Saturday with local amounts approaching 30cm between London and Sarnia,” he said.

The odds of a white Christmas in Toronto itself are growing too — even if it could be a relatively gentle one.

Farnell said a white Christmas is “not a guarantee” in the city but is “looking increasingly likely” because of a “quick move clipper” in Toronto on Monday.

“An additional few centimetres of wet snow are likely and only some of that will melt by Christmas morning. Much milder air will sweep in late next week into the start of 2025 with rain also likely,” Farnell said.

“Christmas day is looking partly cloudy and mild across southern Ontario with temperatures just slightly above freezing.”