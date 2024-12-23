Menu

How one Saskatoon high school was changed forever in 2024

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted December 23, 2024 8:00 am
This year Saskatoon made national headlines after a 14-year-old girl was accused of throwing flammable liquid on a 15-year-old girl and setting her on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate School on Sept. 5.
This year Saskatoon made national headlines after a 14-year-old girl was accused of throwing flammable liquid on a 15-year-old girl and setting her on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate School on Sept. 5.

A nearby school resource officer arrested a 14-year-old suspect within minutes.

The 15-year-old victim remains in an Edmonton hospital after suffering serious injuries.

The suspect is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, arson and unlawfully causing bodily harm in relation to this incident.

While in custody, the girl received charges of assault and uttering threats after a separate incident with a male on Nov. 8.

The 14-year-old’s court process is currently ongoing.

