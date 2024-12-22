A look back at Saskatoon’s history-making election

If there was one thing we knew for certain at the beginning of 2024, it’s that the make-up of Saskatoon’s city council would be drastically different at the top.
Mayor Charlie Clark was stepping away from civic politics, opening the door for new leadership on city council.
On election night, Cynthia Block made history as the first woman to become mayor of Saskatoon.
