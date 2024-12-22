Menu

Politics

A look back at Saskatoon’s history-making election

By Gates Guarin Global News
Posted December 22, 2024 8:00 am
Click to play video: 'A look back at Saskatoon’s history-making election'
A look back at Saskatoon’s history-making election
Saskatoon's political scene was met with drastic changes in 2024, including a new mayor and city council. Here is a look back at 2024.
If there was one thing we knew for certain at the beginning of 2024, it’s that the make-up of Saskatoon’s city council would be drastically different at the top.

Mayor Charlie Clark was stepping away from civic politics, opening the door for new leadership on city council.

On election night, Cynthia Block made history as the first woman to become mayor of Saskatoon.

Check out the video at the top of the page for a look back on 2024 municipal politics.

