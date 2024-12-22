A look back at Saskatoon’s history-making election

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

If there was one thing we knew for certain at the beginning of 2024, it’s that the make-up of Saskatoon’s city council would be drastically different at the top.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Mayor Charlie Clark was stepping away from civic politics, opening the door for new leadership on city council.

On election night, Cynthia Block made history as the first woman to become mayor of Saskatoon.

Check out the video at the top of the page for a look back on 2024 municipal politics.