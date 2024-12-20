Man stabbed by 2 women in East Vancouver

See more sharing options

Vancouver police are investigating a stabbing that happened Thursday night in East Vancouver.

Investigators put up crime scene tape at Fraser Street and East 27th Avenue after they said a man was stabbed by two women he knew around 8:30 p.m.

Some bloody clothes could be seen at the scene.

Police have not commented on what led up to the stabbing or if the two women were arrested.

The man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police confirmed.

BC Emergency Health Services said two ambulances responded, one with primary care paramedics and one with advanced life support.

“Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to one patient who was transported to hospital in serious condition,” BCEHS spokesperson Bowen Osoko said in a statement.