Canada

Regina police use new tools to crack down on impaired drivers

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted December 19, 2024 6:55 pm
1 min read
Cracking down on impaired drivers in Regina
WATCH: The Regina Police Service is utilizing a new tool that will help to identify drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol, as Sarah Jones explains it's a valuable asset to keeping the roads safe in the Queen City.
It’s a new tool that will help assist the Regina Police Service in getting intoxicated drivers off the road.

The Mobile Testing Unit (MTU) has officially launched in the Queen City to streamline impaired driving investigations.

The van will help officers looking to identify if a person is impaired by drugs or alcohol, using its on-board breathalyzer (Intoximeter) and oral fluid testing devices (Drager and Sotoxa).

Typical roadside screening devices have limited capabilities and can require an officer to bring a suspect in to the station for further testing, whereas the MTU can speed up the process.

More information on the Mobile Testing Unit can be found in the video above.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

