Regina police use new tools to crack down on impaired drivers

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a new tool that will help assist the Regina Police Service in getting intoxicated drivers off the road.

The Mobile Testing Unit (MTU) has officially launched in the Queen City to streamline impaired driving investigations.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The van will help officers looking to identify if a person is impaired by drugs or alcohol, using its on-board breathalyzer (Intoximeter) and oral fluid testing devices (Drager and Sotoxa).

Typical roadside screening devices have limited capabilities and can require an officer to bring a suspect in to the station for further testing, whereas the MTU can speed up the process.

More information on the Mobile Testing Unit can be found in the video above.