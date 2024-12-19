Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

N.B. government reverses changes to school gender identity policy

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2024 2:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Policy 713 and the New Brunswick election campaign'
Policy 713 and the New Brunswick election campaign
RELATED: Policy 713 and the New Brunswick election campaign – Oct 11, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt has followed through on a campaign pledge to reverse policy changes by the previous government concerning sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

Holt issued a statement today saying her recently elected Liberal government has revised Policy 713 to incorporate recommendations from the province’s child and youth advocate, as well as input from students, families and the LGBTQ+ community.

In June 2023, the Progressive Conservative government led by former premier Blaine Higgs announced that students under 16 who were exploring their gender identity would require parental consent before teachers could use different first names or pronouns at school.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Two months later, the province’s child and youth advocate, Kelly Lamrock, said forcing non-binary and transgender students to use a name they don’t identify with would violate their Charter rights.

The revised policy says students under 16 will be allowed to determine how their chosen first name and pronouns will be used in school, stipulating that parental awareness is encouraged but not required.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The changes take effect Jan. 1.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick government facing second lawsuit over gender policy'
New Brunswick government facing second lawsuit over gender policy
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices