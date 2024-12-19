N.B. government reverses changes to school gender identity policy

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt has followed through on a campaign pledge to reverse policy changes by the previous government concerning sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

Holt issued a statement today saying her recently elected Liberal government has revised Policy 713 to incorporate recommendations from the province’s child and youth advocate, as well as input from students, families and the LGBTQ+ community.

In June 2023, the Progressive Conservative government led by former premier Blaine Higgs announced that students under 16 who were exploring their gender identity would require parental consent before teachers could use different first names or pronouns at school.

Two months later, the province’s child and youth advocate, Kelly Lamrock, said forcing non-binary and transgender students to use a name they don’t identify with would violate their Charter rights.

The revised policy says students under 16 will be allowed to determine how their chosen first name and pronouns will be used in school, stipulating that parental awareness is encouraged but not required.

The changes take effect Jan. 1.