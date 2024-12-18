Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Canadian carbon removal company scores US$40M grant from Bill Gates-backed fund

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2024 12:35 pm
1 min read
The logo for Deep Sky, a carbon removal and storage company, is shown during a news conference, Thursday, November 16, 2023 in Montreal. View image in full screen
The logo for Deep Sky, a carbon removal and storage company, is shown during a news conference, Thursday, November 16, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Montreal-based company that aims to build a Canadian test site for carbon removal technologies has received a US$40 million grant from Bill Gates’ climate solutions venture firm.

Canadian startup Deep Sky says it was awarded the grant to help build what it calls its Deep Sky Alpha project in Alberta.

Click to play video: 'Bill Gates joins Donald Trump for meeting on innovation'
Bill Gates joins Donald Trump for meeting on innovation

The project, to be built north of Calgary in the town of Innisfail, is meant to be the world’s first direct air capture carbon removal test hub and commercialization centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Deep Sky says it will be piloting up to 14 direct air capture projects from companies around the world at the site, in an effort to see which ones work best and could be successfully commercialized.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Direct air capture is a term that refers to physically removing excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to slow global warming. It is different from carbon capture and storage, which refers to capturing carbon directly from smokestacks or other industrial emissions points.

Trending Now

Pulling carbon dioxide directly from the air is a way to clean up historic emissions that have already escaped into the atmosphere, meaning it can potentially help slow and even reverse climate change. But the technology is hugely expensive and faces steep barriers to wide-scale deployment.

Click to play video: 'U of T engineering team wins $250K for carbon removal project'
U of T engineering team wins $250K for carbon removal project
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices