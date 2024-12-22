Menu

Features

Model train collectors share Edmonton’s history using 3D-printed buildings

By Nicole Di Donato Global News
Posted December 22, 2024 9:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Model train collectors share Edmonton’s history'
Model train collectors share Edmonton’s history
The Edmonton Train Collectors Association has transformed its display at Bonnie Doon Shopping Centre into a winter wonderland. As Nicole Di Donato reports, the group is using that as an opportunity to teach people about Edmonton's history, thanks to 3D printing technology.
Model trains are practically synonymous with Christmas. That’s why the Edmonton Train Collectors Association has transformed its display at Bonnie Doon Shopping Centre into a winter wonderland.

It has a holiday train that chugs along the tracks. But if people look past the dazzling lights, they may recognize some historic local landmarks like the Princess Theatre and the Canadian Northern Railway Station.

Those replica buildings are the work of Dylan Bohaychuk, a member of the group.

He designs them himself, referencing blueprints, old images and even talking to people who know the history of each building. Then he uses a 3D printer to bring them to life.

Bohaychuk says the goal is to teach people about Edmonton’s history.

People can see the creations for themselves at the group’s display at the Bonnie Doon shopping mall from Thursday to Sunday each week.

Watch the video at the top of this story for more information.

