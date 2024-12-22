Model train collectors share Edmonton’s history using 3D-printed buildings

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Model trains are practically synonymous with Christmas. That’s why the Edmonton Train Collectors Association has transformed its display at Bonnie Doon Shopping Centre into a winter wonderland.

It has a holiday train that chugs along the tracks. But if people look past the dazzling lights, they may recognize some historic local landmarks like the Princess Theatre and the Canadian Northern Railway Station.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Those replica buildings are the work of Dylan Bohaychuk, a member of the group.

He designs them himself, referencing blueprints, old images and even talking to people who know the history of each building. Then he uses a 3D printer to bring them to life.

Bohaychuk says the goal is to teach people about Edmonton’s history.

People can see the creations for themselves at the group’s display at the Bonnie Doon shopping mall from Thursday to Sunday each week.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch the video at the top of this story for more information.